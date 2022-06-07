Siddu seeks votes for Congress candidate Madhu G. Madegowda
News

June 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With just a few days to go for the Legislative Council Polls (June 13) from South Graduates Constituency, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah held a brisk campaign in the city on behalf of Congress candidate Madhu G. Madegowda on Monday.

Siddharamaiah held poll campaign at Vidyavardhaka Engineering College in Gokulam and at Vidya Vikas Engineering College on Bannur road, during which he appealed the voters to cast their ballot in favour of Congress candidate.

Charging the BJP Governments at the Centre and in the State of maladministration and mismanagement of the economy, which has led to exponential rise of inflation, he listed the achievements of the Congress Government.

Explaining the voters about rampant corruption and scams, he alleged that the State Government was spreading falsehood among the population in order to garner votes.

Congress candidate Madhu G. Madegowda, NR Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait, former Chamaraja MLA Vasu, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City Congress President R. Murthy, Congress leaders K. Harish Gowda, K. Marigowda, Basavaraju, Raghu, Mahesh  and others were present.

