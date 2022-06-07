PM Modi, Sadhguru address event on ‘Save Soil Movement’

June 7, 2022

Huge campaign launched to give soil health cards to farmers, says Prime Minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ in New Delhi on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev also participated in the event held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The gathering was first addressed by Jaggi Vasudev. PM Modi’s participation in the programme is reflective of the shared concerns and commitment toward improving the health of the soil in India, he said.

PM Modi announced India has achieved the target of 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol five months before the deadline. The policies related to biodiversity and wildlife that India is following today have also led to a record increase in the number of wildlife, PM Modi told the gathering.

“Earlier, our farmers were not aware of soil health. To overcome this problem, a huge campaign was launched to give soil health cards to the farmers in the country. In this year’s Budget, we have announced natural farming along the Ganga River Corridor will be promoted,” he added.

All the policies introduced by the Centre over the last eight years have enabled environmental protection in some way.

“Be it Swachh Bharat Mission or programmes related to waste to wealth, construction of modern sewage treatment plants in cities under AMRUT mission, or campaign to get rid of single-use plastic or Ganga cleanliness campaign under Namami Gange, India’s efforts to protect the environment have been multifaceted,” the Prime Minister said.

The Centre launched a global initiative called ‘LiFE Movement’ Sunday evening.

The Movement was first introduced by Modi during the COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, this year.