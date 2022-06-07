Stinking Suburban Bus Stand smell greets people

June 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The roads in front of the Suburban Bus Stand on Bengaluru-Nilgiri (BN) Road is emanating stinking smell forcing citizens to close their noses while passing through the area. In addition, the big potholes on these roads are giving invitation to road mishaps.

Hundreds of buses move to and from the Suburban Bus Stand which is in the heart of the city and thousands of people from across the districts and States commute every day. But the roads in front of Bus Stand is surrounded by stinking smell emanating from drainage water.

People who come to bus stand and those who travel on BN Road have to close their nose, not fearing COVID but because of the stinking and nauseating smell.

Right at the exit point of the Suburban Bus Stand where buses leave for their destinations is a huge hole filled with drainage water. Though it is covered with a slab and a barricade placed across it, they are of no use as there is another hole adjacent to it filled with drainage water.

“Things have not changed since three months despite lodging complaints. If small children step into these holes accidentally, they are sure to get injured,” said anxious local traders.

As if to add to people’s woes, there is a big UGD line beneath the big trees on the other side, near the road divider. Nobody knows from where this UGD water is coming from. UGD water flows continuously below the big trees and gets filled in the hole.

Traffic Cops close potholes

Thousands of vehicles daily pass through this road where big potholes pose grave threat to the lives of commuters.

Incidents of road mishaps because of these potholes have been reported many times. It is difficult to pass through this road during rainy season.

Observing all this, the Traffic Police on their own have taken steps to fill the holes using the debris of construction buildings.