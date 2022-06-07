Ministers V. Sunil Kumar and Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan campaign for party candidate in Mysuru
June 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar and Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan campaigned  separately for the BJP candidate for the Legislative Council Polls from South Graduates Constituency M.V. Ravishankar at different places across the city this morning.

Earlier, Sunil Kumar visited Rangayana and heard grievances of the theatre repertory’s staff members and senior artistes. The artistes explained their plight to the Minister as they are nearing retirement and submitted a memorandum seeking fulfillment of their just demands which included retirement benefits, gratuity and other statutory facilities. Later the Minister was closeted with Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa for some time.

Speaking to presspersons on the occasion, Sunil Kumar maintained that he was not here for the party campaign for the LC polls. He contended that he had come here as Kannada and Culture Minister to hear the grievances of Rangayana staff and artistes and other issues concerning Rangayana.  Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Asst. Director H. Channappa and others were present.

