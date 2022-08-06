Siddu to inaugurate Vishwakarma Trust, Wrestling Tourney in city

August 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will inaugurate the newly formed Sri Vishwakarma Seva Trust at a programme to take place at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road here at 10 am tomorrow (Aug. 7).

Announcing this at a press meet here this morning, Trust General Secretary Kendaganna Vishwakarma said that Madhugiri Nittarahalli Mutt Seer Sri Neelakantacharya Swamiji will grace the occasion.

Also, meritorious students of Vishwakarma community will be presented Pratibha Puraskar on the occasion, he said. Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda will preside and noted actress Bhavya will unveil the plaque, he added.

National Wrestling Tournament

The former Chief Minister will also inaugurate a National-level Wrestling Tournament at D. Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium in Dasara Exhibition Grounds here at 2.30 pm tomorrow.

The Tournament has been organised by Akhila Karnataka Badavara Bandhu Siddharamaiah Abhimanigala Balaga, Kalisiddanahundi, Mysuru taluk, marking the 75th birthday celebration of the former Chief Minister.

The Tournament will feature 30 pairs of wrestling bouts, according to Congress leader Varakodu Umesh, who addressed a press meet here this morning.

