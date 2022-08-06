Union Minister to open Adidravida Meet tomorrow

August 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanswamy will inaugurate Adidravida convention at KSOU Convocation Hall in Mysuru at 11.30 am tomorrow (Aug.7).

Announcing this at a press meet here this morning, B.S. Subramanya, State President of Akhila Karnataka Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Adidravida Pourakarmika Development Trust, which is organising the event, said that prior to the convention, a massive bike rally will be taken out from Town Hall after garlanding Dr. Ambedkar statue there at 10 am. The rally will pass through the main thoroughfares of the city.

Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Statue at the City Railway Station Circle will be garlanded, before proceeding to the venue, he said adding that the convention will urge the Union and State Governments to fulfil their 10-point charter of demands, a memorandum of which will be submitted to the Union Minister.