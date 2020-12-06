Simple ‘Mastakabhisheka’ performed to Nandi
Simple ‘Mastakabhisheka’ performed to Nandi

December 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A simple ‘Mastakabhisheka’ was performed to the Nandi statue under the aegis of Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust atop Chamundi Hill this morning owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The Balaga has been organising the ritual on the third Sunday of Karthika Month every year since 15 years and the rituals were held in a simple manner to avoid gathering of large crowd.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Hosmutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji graced the occasion. The rituals were launched by Suttur Seer.

Unlike previous years where about 35 items were used to perform the Abhisheka, only 13 items including milk, curds, honey, ghee, sugarcane juice, dates, dry grapes, cashew nuts, fruits, turmeric, kum kum, sandal paste and other items were used perform the Abhisheka. Even the wooden platform was not erected this year but a ladder was used to pour the items on Nandi statue.

Trust Secretary N. Govind, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that the ‘Mastakabhisheka’ was scaled down from grand to simple due to COVID-19 pandemic this year by following COVID-19 guidelines and added that only about 150 people had gathered near Nandi statue by maintaining social distance and wearing face masks while tourists and others watched the rituals from a distance.

Trust President Prakashan, Treasurer Suresh, Trustees Shankar, Sundar, Shivakumar and others were present.

