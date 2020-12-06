Education Department receives over 71,000 applications for teacher transfers
December 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Education Department has received  a whopping 71,558 online applications from Government Primary and High School teachers from Nov. 18 to 30 seeking transfer under general transfers for the current year.

According to the Education Department Commissioner Anbukumar, the Department has received 63,952 applications for request transfer, 3,458 for mutual transfer, 1,090 for specific transfer and 3,058 carry-over/compulsory transfer, totalling 71,558 applications in the State.

Following the expiry of the deadline for applications, the transfer process has commenced from Dec. 1 and will go on till Dec. 11. Subsequently, the preferential list will be published in the Department website on Dec. 15, for which objections can be filed from Dec. 16 to 23. 

Later, all eligible applications will be scrutinised from Dec. 24 to 29 and the final priority list will be published on Dec. 31.

The transfer counselling for Primary School teachers who have completed five years of service at one place will be held on Dec. 21, for High School teachers on Dec. 22 and for High School Head Masters/Head Mistress on Dec. 23.

