‘Grama Shikshana Pade’ to enrol students who stayed out of Schools due to COVID

December 6, 2020

House-to-house survey from Dec. 15

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has asked ‘Grama Shikshana Pade’ (Village Education Force) in Gram Panchayat limits to undertake house-to-house survey from Dec. 15 to 21 of children who left schools due to COVID-19 and enrol them back in Schools without delay.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department has been instructed by Karnataka High Court to identify those children who may opt out of Schools following Corona this year in Gram Panchayat limits, and ensure their re-admission into Schools. This is being done as free education for the children in the age group of 6 to 14 years has been enshrined as right in Indian Constitution.

Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) have been asked to maintain ‘Rural Education Registration Book’ to record number of students admitted to Schools in rural areas as per Compulsory Education Right Act, 2012.

The survey work was going on as per directives of Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act. Uma Mahadevan, Principal Secretary, RDPR, has asked Grama Shikshana Pade members to ensure enrolment of students and as well as inoculation for students of 1st, 5th and 10th standard students. Instruction to this effect had been given to Chief Executive Officers of all Zilla Panchayats.

Meeting

A meeting should be convened on Dec. 11 by inviting Gram Panchayat staff, Anganwadi volunteers, representatives of Women Self-Help Groups, teachers and SDMC members to work out plan of action for survey of students who are not enrolled into Schools and those who are absent regularly for online classes.

Already, training has been imparted to the survey staff by e-Administration Department through a specially developed App. In District-level, DMIC, DPMU and TIMS in Taluk-level have been asked to provide technical support to the survey team.

Conditions for survey team

• Must mention complete details of students in prescribed format and also mention in Gram Shikshan Registration book

• Executive Officers of Taluk Panchayats must train survey team members about it.

• Review meeting must be held in district and taluk-level about house-to-house survey.

• Rs. 5 incentive is fixed for the survey of each house.

• A minimum of 50 houses must be surveyed daily.

• Cost of survey must be borne by Gram Panchayats.

“Online registration is compulsory for students who have remained out of School in rural areas with documents.”

—Uma Mahadevan, Principal Secretary, RDPR Department

“A video-conference is scheduled with RDPR Principal Secretary on Dec. 7 regarding students who have remained out of Schools in Gram Panchayat limits. All district-level officers will participate in the meeting to exchange information.” —D. Bharathi, Chief Executive Officer, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (now transferred to Hassan)

“Already I have received communication regarding this survey from the CEO, Zilla Panchayat. Instruction has been given to PDO and other staff members of Mysuru taluk on holding survey.”

—Krishnakumar, Executive Officer, Mysuru Taluk