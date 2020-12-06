Minister launches teaching App
December 6, 2020

Bengaluru: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar launched ‘Vidyawin,’ an educational App aimed at ascertaining the learning ability of students in respect of online education, at a programme organised in the State capital on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Kumar said that during this COVID-19 critical period where online classes are the order of the day, the new App- ‘Vidyawin’ has been launched across the State to help SSLC students explore the inherent benefits of online education and to educate them on the opportunities that online education provides. 

Pointing out that COVID-19 has badly affected all walks of life, he said that the launch of ‘Vidyawin’ at this critical juncture will help in attracting the students towards learning at a time when confusions have prevailed about the re-opening of schools. He further said that SSLC students can call toll free number:  1800 5724 920.

‘Vidyawin’ promoter K.V. Prakash said that the initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between rural and urban students in respect of learning. The initiative also seeks to ascertain the level of reach of online education in rural areas and other parts of the State, he added.

Users of this App can download the questionnaire  in this regard by giving a missed call to toll free No.: 1800 5724 920. 

‘Vidyawin’ initiative Co-Founder V.S. Latha was present.

