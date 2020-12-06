Plant tissue culture facility for Nanjangud Rasabale research to come up at JSS
December 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, Faculty of Life Sciences, has received grants from Vision Group of Science and Technology (VGST), Government of Karnataka, under K-FIST (Karnataka Fund for Infrastructure Strengthening in Science and Technology in Higher Educational Institutions).

The grant has been sanctioned to establish a plant tissue culture facility to standardise tissue culture technique for the mass multiplication disease-free Nanjangud Rasabale.

The famous and delicious Nanjangud Rasabale, a variety of banana, mainly grown in Mysuru district, is on the verge of decline due to lack of research to sustain the variety. Rasabale is famous for its special taste and aroma. The fruits are always in high demand in the market with maximum price compared to other banana varieties.

A few years back, this variety was grown in thousands of acres surrounding Nanjangud and Mysuru but now the cultivation is restricted to over 30 acres. Owing to the specific and rare qualities like taste, smell and pulp quality, the Nanjangud Rasabale was given the Geographical Indication (GI) protection in 2005 under the Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

Dr. K. Raveesha, Head of the Department, faculty of life sciences, said this project will strengthen the research activities in the Department. Dr. Balasubramanian, Dean and Director of Research, said that Dr. T.C. Mohan and Dr. R. Charukesi, who are working as Assistant Professors, will be leading this project. He mentioned that both finished their Ph.D from National Centre for Biotechnology, Madrid, Spain and later worked as post-doctoral researchers at Rothamsted Research and University of Warwick, United Kingdom.

Dr. T.C. Mohan and Dr. R. Charukesi said, “Nanjangud Rasabale is known for its unique taste and aroma. It is grown only in and around the area of Mysuru district. Because of severe disease infestation and lack of availability of disease-free seedlings, cultivation of this banana variety has declined. Therefore, the purpose of the project is to standardise the tissue culture method for mass multiplication of disease-free banana saplings.

The production and supply of disease-free banana saplings to farmers is a first step in reducing the input cost in agriculture. In coming days, JSS AHER is planning to setup an incubation centre in the campus to supply disease-free tissue cultured banana saplings to the farmers at affordable price, they added.

