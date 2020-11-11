Withdraw petition against rural service: Health Minister’s appeal

November 11, 2020

Dr. K. Sudhakar delivers 11th Convocation address of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

Mysore/Mysuru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar appealed to those doctors, who have moved Court questioning the State Government’s decision to make one year rural service compulsory, to withdraw their petition as it has been done in the interest of providing healthcare to the needy. He was delivering the eleventh Convocation address of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at Suttur Mutt here this morning.

The Minister said there was a lot of disparity in healthcare facilities between urban and rural areas. Nearly 70 per cent of healthcare was available in urban areas and the rest in rural areas. However, the fabric of India is that 70 per cent of the population live in villages and they were denied of any healthcare facility. Keeping this in view, the Government of Karnataka made compulsory for the medical graduate and post-graduate students to work at least for 12 months in rural areas. The idea behind was to ensure good healthcare for people in rural areas too, he said.

“I will appeal them to accept with all humility. Doctor profession is one of the noblest professions and you will remember in your life serving in rural areas for one year. Unfortunately, some of them have filed petition in Court questioning the Government’s decision to make rural service compulsory. The Government is definitely going to defend its decision in Court. But, my appeal is for those medicos to understand the rationale behind taking such a decision,” Minister Dr. Sudhakar noted.

Dr. Preeti Prakash Prabhu (MBBS – 5 gold medals) seen receiving the medals from Suttur Seer and JSS AHER Chancellor Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar during the 11th Convocation of JSS AHER at Suttur Mutt premises, foot of Chamundi Hill, in city this morning. Others seen are (from left) J. Rajesh (M. Pharm – 3 gold medals), Thomas Rapheal (BDS – 2 gold medals), Malaika Solomon (B.Pharm – 3 gold medals), Salvya S. Raj (MBBS – 3 gold medals) and Dr. D.R. Spoorthy (MD-General Medicine – 3 gold medals). JSS AHER Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh, JSS AHER Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh and JSS AHER Registrar Dr. B. Manjunatha are also seen.

Recruitment of 2,500 doctors

Dr. Sudhakar said Health and Family Welfare Department has planned a direct recruitment of 2,500 doctors in various disciplines so that they could serve the masses in nook and corner of the State.

Plans are afoot to give a special incentive for those who work in rural areas and also consider them while giving promotion by relaxing the existing rules. A doctor in Bengaluru may get promotion after six years but one who worked in rural areas may get promotion within three years, he said.

“After several years, both Health and Medical Education Department portfolios have been merged. I have a vision and dream that everyone must be accessible to good healthcare at an affordable price,” he pointed out.

Sutter Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Dr H.Basavanagoudappa, principal, JSS Medical College, presenting a wooden inlay portrait to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar in city this morning.

New Medical Colleges

He said the State Government is opening up four new Medical Colleges in the State in the current academic year. On Nov. 13, foundation stone will be laid for Haveri Medical College and on Nov. 19, foundation will be laid for Atal Behari Vajpayee Medical College on Infantry Road in Bengaluru. Two other Medical Colleges are planned in Chikkaballapur and Haveri.

Efforts are being made to increase the number of doctors, para-medicos and nurses at least three to four times than the current strength. Every teaching medical college had been asked to start training centres for para-medicos and nurses, he said.

In order to improve the quality of education in Government Medical Colleges, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has provided Modular Operation Theatres, introduced Learning Management System and 3-D technology to enable the students to listen special lectures from distinguished professors from across the country, he said adding that of late, a lot of impetus had been given on Research and Development.

In connection with silver jubilee celebrations of RGUHS, a special hackathon was conducted to enable students to think out-of-the-box on COVID-19 pandemic. While one of the institutions has come out with reusable PPE Kit, another college came out with bio-degradable face mask, he disclosed.

Dr. Sudhakar said it was quite a paradox that India has emerged as a hub of Medical Tourism and thousands of people from various countries come here for liver and kidney transplantation, and also to undergo complex surgeries. But on the other hand this kind of healthcare was not available for fellow citizens. In the wake of this, the State Government wanted to provide access to good healthcare to all the needy at affordable cost.

“According to my knowledge, 6-7 per cent of families of the total 1.15 crore families in Karnataka, sell their properties for medical treatment. This was very bad for any country,” he bemoaned.

1,436 students receive degrees

A total of 1,436 students were conferred with their degrees at the Convocation, at Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral levels in the Faculties of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Management Studies, Life Sciences and Biomedical Sciences.

In all, 52 candidates, who share 72 medals and awards, were identified for their academic excellence, 46 candidates were awarded Ph.D research degrees and five candidates received Medical Super-speciality degree (DM and M.Ch.). Among the gold medallists, Preeti Prakash Prabhu bagged the highest number of gold medals.

Due to the pandemic, only 100 participants comprising of Ph.D and Medical Super-speciality degree awardees and Gold medal winners participated in-person at the venue of the Convocation.

The Convocation ceremony was, however, livestreamed on JSS AHER YouTube Channel and was also screened at JSS Pharmacy College, Bannimantap and few other JSS institutions.