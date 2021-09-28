Sindagi, Hanagal Assembly by-polls on Oct. 30
News

Sindagi, Hanagal Assembly by-polls on Oct. 30

September 28, 2021

New Delhi: Ending weeks of suspense on the conduct of Sindagi and Hanagal Assembly by-polls in Karnataka, the Election Commission today announced the schedule for the by-polls to the two Assembly segments.

According to the schedule, the by-polls for the two Assembly seats will be held on Oct. 30 and the counting of votes will be taken up on Nov. 2.

The Sindagi seat in Vijayapura district had fallen vacant following the death of sitting Janata Dal (JD-S) MLA M.C. Managuli, also a former Minister, while the Hanagal seat in Haveri district, fell vacant due to the death of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA C.M. Udasi, who had served as a Minister in the earlier BJP Government.

