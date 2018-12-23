Sinister plan was hatched at Mahadevaswamy’s farm house

Mysuru: Stage-by-stage and point-to-point investigation and examination of the accused by the Police in the Sulwadi Maramma Temple prasadam poisoning case where 17 persons have so far lost their lives has revealed many inner details of the crime.

Police have gone deep into the case and are listing out minute details to make the case stronger in order to ensure that the accused get maximum punishment.

The four accused in the case — Junior Seer of Saluru Mutt at Male Mahadeshwara Hill 52 year-old Immadi Mahadevaswamy alias Devanna Buddhi, who is also the President of the Maramma Temple Trust, 35-year-old Ambika, the Secretary of the temple, her husband 46-year-old Madesha, who is the temple Manager, and temple priest 35-year-old Doddaiah Tambadi – have been intensely grilled so that they give out all the details including the conspiracy angle. All the accused are now lodged in Mysuru Central Jail.

50-acre farm house

Investigations have revealed that the conspiracy to poison the prasadam was hatched 15 days ago at the farm house owned by Immadi Mahadevaswamy. He owned a 50-acre farm house at Yelachekare near Vadehalli of Hanur Taluk, Police said.

There is an old house inside his farm house where the accused met and planned the meticulous execution of the conspiracy. Police sources said that though the house looked old from outside, it has plush interiors with all modern facilities. There are several air-conditioned rooms in the house and there are certain sections where visitors were barred from entering.

Meticulous planning

The Police team that visited the farm house were surprised to see the modern and hi-tech locking facilities inside the house, Police sources said. The accused met frequently at this house and planned in detail to poison the devotees and rival members of the Temple Management Committee. Police said that along with planning, the accused also discussed strategies to dodge Police investigation and evade arrest, Police sources said.

Pujas for success

The accused also performed homas and other puja rituals inside the farm house for the success of their sinister plans. Ambika had also brought the bottles containing deadly monocrotophos pesticide that was used for the mass murder to the farm house on Dec. 7 and performed pujas to them wishing for the success of their inhumane plans.

Obscene messages

Investigations have revealed that both Immadi Mahadevaswamy and Ambika were close friends for more than 12 years. Both hailed from Shagya village in Hanur Taluk and were distant relatives too. In 2006, Ambika got married to Madesha and with her influence over Immadi Mahadevaswamy, she managed to secure the temple manager’s job for her husband Madesha.

The Police who have seized the mobile phones of Mahadevaswamy and Ambika, found several obscene messages and video clips. Police sources said that seeing the messages, investigation officers cringed with disgust.

Political ambitions

Interrogation has revealed that Ambika had a great desire to enter politics. She was hoping that Mahadevaswamy, with his money power and influence, would assist her in climbing the political ladder. Ambika hoped that the steady stream of income from the Maramma Temple will help Mahadevaswamy to fund her politically so that she would emerge as an influential political leader in Hanur and Chamarajanagar, Police sources said.

