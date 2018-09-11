Sites earmarked for rehabilitation of Kodagu flood victims

Madikeri: With the rehabilitation works being taken up on a war-footing and the rains also giving a break for the past few days, the district administration has earmarked sites for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Kodagu district.

Special Deputy Commissioner M.K. Jagadeesh said that five acres of land has been identified in Survey No. 1/13 of K. Nidugane village, where 22 families of Kaluru will be distributed sites.

About 90 families of Hebbettageri will be accommodated in sites at 7-acre land in Galibeedu Gram Panchayat limits. Four acres of land is identified in Survey No. 178 of Karnangeri village where 80 sites will be available to provide rehabilitation to a total of 65 flood-affected families of Karnangeri, Makkanduru, Hacchinadi, Hodakana and Madikeri. A total of 13 acre land has been identified in Survey Nos. 99/3, 100/3 and 100/4 to provide sites for 56 families from Galibeedu, Niduvatti, Baribellachhu and Monnangeri.

Another 10 acre land has been earmarked in Made village and 1.50 acre land in Sampaje to provide sites for victims from second Monnangeri and Sampaje.

A total of 50 acre land has been identified in Jamburu to accommodate victims from Makkanduru, Emmethalu, Mukkodlu and Meghathalu village, Jagadeesh said.