Sites earmarked for rehabilitation of Kodagu flood victims
News

Sites earmarked for rehabilitation of Kodagu flood victims

Madikeri: With the rehabilitation works being taken up on a war-footing and the rains also giving a break for the past few days, the district administration has earmarked sites for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Kodagu district.

Special Deputy Commissioner M.K. Jagadeesh said that five acres of land has been identified in Survey No. 1/13 of K. Nidugane village, where 22 families of Kaluru will be distributed sites.

About 90 families of Hebbettageri will be accommodated in sites at 7-acre land in Galibeedu Gram Panchayat limits. Four acres of land is identified in Survey No. 178 of Karnangeri village where 80 sites will be available to provide rehabilitation to a total of 65 flood-affected families of Karnangeri, Makkanduru, Hacchinadi, Hodakana and Madikeri. A total of 13 acre land has been identified in Survey Nos. 99/3, 100/3 and 100/4 to provide sites for 56 families from Galibeedu, Niduvatti, Baribellachhu and Monnangeri.

Another 10 acre land has been earmarked in Made village and 1.50 acre land in Sampaje to provide sites for victims from second Monnangeri and Sampaje.

A total of 50 acre land has been identified in Jamburu to accommodate victims from Makkanduru, Emmethalu, Mukkodlu and Meghathalu village, Jagadeesh said.

September 11, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Donate Royalty to Kodagu flood victims
Relief and rehabilitation in Kodagu: Those returning homes face challenge of cleaning
Kodagu flood victims collect essentials from Relief Centre at Town Hall in city

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching