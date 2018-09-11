Gowri-Ganesha: Shoppers throng city markets
News

Gowri-Ganesha: Shoppers throng city markets

Mysuru:- In view of Gowri-Ganesha festival, Markets and Textile Showrooms in city witnessed heavy rush this morning. People from rural areas were predominantly seen buying clothes for family members.

Flowers, especially Chrysanthemum (Sevanthige) was being sold between Rs. 60 and Rs. 80 per standard length on prominent streets and in Markets.

Women were seen busy buying puja articles. Shops selling clay idols of Gowri and Ganesha were doing brisk business. The rates of vegetables and fruits two were on the higher side making people go choosy to pick the affordable ones.

The rush had resulted in parking problems on Sayyaji Rao Road and on other roads. Traffic jam too was noticed at several places.

September 11, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching