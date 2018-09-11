Gowri-Ganesha: Shoppers throng city markets

Mysuru:- In view of Gowri-Ganesha festival, Markets and Textile Showrooms in city witnessed heavy rush this morning. People from rural areas were predominantly seen buying clothes for family members.

Flowers, especially Chrysanthemum (Sevanthige) was being sold between Rs. 60 and Rs. 80 per standard length on prominent streets and in Markets.

Women were seen busy buying puja articles. Shops selling clay idols of Gowri and Ganesha were doing brisk business. The rates of vegetables and fruits two were on the higher side making people go choosy to pick the affordable ones.

The rush had resulted in parking problems on Sayyaji Rao Road and on other roads. Traffic jam too was noticed at several places.