Situation in Punjab Cong. will stabilise: Kharge

October 4, 2021

Kalaburagi: Opposition Leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the political situation in Punjab will stabilise based on his report submitted to the Congress High Command.

“I myself have been on the panel, and for the last one month I have been working on bringing stability in Punjab’s party unit. I have made a report and submitted it. I have nothing to say, but we will solve the problem. The political situation in Punjab will stabilise. There is no doubt about it,” he told reporters here.

Kharge was heading the three-member negotiating group working towards a rapprochement between former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab Congress is in total disarray after Amarinder resigned as the CM and quit the party.

Captain Amarinder reportedly is reaching out to Congress leaders who could support him as he reportedly seeks to form a new party of his own.

He has also made it public that his top agenda would be to ensure the defeat of his bete noire Sidhu in the State elections. Further speaking, Kharge lauded the Gandhis for annointing a Dalit leader Chanranjit Singh Channi as the Punjab CM.

