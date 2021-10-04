Tusker pair unable to return to forest, roam on Hunsur-H.D. Kote Road

October 4, 2021

Hanagod: A pair of wild tuskers, that had come out of Sollepura Forest area in Veeranahosahalli Range of Nagarahole National Park and unable to return back to the forest was found roaming on Hunsur-H.D. Kote Main Road besides destroying crops yesterday.

The tusker pair, which had come out of the forest area in search of food and water, raided banana plantation, ginger and maize crops grown in Gurupura, Rajegowdanahundi, Annur and Bheemanahalli villages bordering the forest and have destroyed the crops.

The wild tuskers, which were not able to go back to the forest in the night, were found moving on roadsides and agricultural fields. Villagers of neighbouring villages, who noticed the wild tuskers informed the Forest Department officials and the villagers tried to chase away the tuskers as if they were chasing cattle, which caused more problems.

Finally, the Forest Staff managed to drive the wild elephants back to the forest at about 8.30 yesterday night. Range Forest Officer (RFO) Naman Narayan Nayak said that the Forest officials received information about the wild elephants at about 6.30 am yesterday and the Forest staff and officials, who rushed to the spot managed to drive the elephants back to the forest with the help of villagers.