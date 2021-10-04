Bandipur’s Rana for tiger operation in Tamil Nadu
October 4, 2021

Gundlupet: Rana, the dashing German Shepherd Dog of the Karnataka Forest Department at Bandipur Tiger Reserve has been pressed into service to track the elusive tiger that has spread terror in villages at Masinagudi bordering Mudumalai Forest in Tamil Nadu (TN).

The Tamil Nadu Forest authorities have sought the help of Bandipur’s Rana and tamed elephant Srinivas of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and have pressed both into service to track the elusive tiger which had killed four people.

As the operation to capture the tiger is underway, two-wheeler traffic to Ooty via Kallatti and Masinagudi route has been banned and the riders have to take the Gudalur route to reach Ooty.

It may be recalled that in 2016, the Tamil Nadu Forest authorities had sought the help of Rana to track the tiger which has killed the watchman of a tea estate near Gudalur.

Rana had tracked the tiger which was hiding behind bushes in Tamil Nadu Forest area and had received widespread appreciation not only from the Forest Department authorities but from the public as well. Now, Rana is helping the Forest personnel again to track the elusive tiger in TN.

