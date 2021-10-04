Karanth Award to be presented to ‘Bridgeman’ Girish Bharadwaj

October 4, 2021

Udupi: Girish Bharadwaj, popularly known as the ‘Bridgeman’ of India, will be conferred Karanth Award by Dr. Shivaram Karanth Huttoora Prashasthi Prathistana (Kota).

Bharadwaj, a native of Sullia in Dakshina Kannada, is credited with building nearly 140 low-cost suspension bridges across rivers and streams for rural connectivity. He will be honoured at a ceremony to be held at Kota Shivaram Karanth Theme Park, Kota, on Oct. 10. He was honoured with Padma Shri in 2017.

U.S. Shenoy, a Member of the Award Committee, said Bharadwaj was selected for the prestigious award for helping people in rural areas with connectivity.

“As part of the birth anniversary programme of Jnanpith laureate Dr. Shivaram Karanth, various literary and cultural programmes are being organised. The Committee has been honouring achievers considering their contributions in their respective fields by conferring the award from the past 16 years. In past, writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, progressive farmer Kavitha Mishra, Yakshagana artiste Chittani Ramachandra Hegde and others were honoured with the award,” he said.