In Briefs

Six Doctors to be conferred ‘Vaidyashri’ award on July 6

June 29, 2025

As part of World Doctors Day, the city’s Ursu Jagruti Academy Charitable Trust, in association with  Anveshana Seva Trust, will bestow ‘Vaidyashri’ award on six doctors at a programme to be held on July 6 at Institution of Engineers on JLB Road at 10.30 am. Bengaluru’s  Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Director Dr. K.S. Ravindranath will inaugurate the programme, while Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. K.S. Sadananda will preside. The city’s well-known Fertility expert Dr. C. Sharath Kumar and Chutuku Sahitya Parishat Founder Dr. M.G.R. Urs will deliver a talk on the achievements of Dr. B.C. Roy. For details, contact: Mob.: 98804-12045.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching