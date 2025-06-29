Six Doctors to be conferred ‘Vaidyashri’ award on July 6

As part of World Doctors Day, the city’s Ursu Jagruti Academy Charitable Trust, in association with Anveshana Seva Trust, will bestow ‘Vaidyashri’ award on six doctors at a programme to be held on July 6 at Institution of Engineers on JLB Road at 10.30 am. Bengaluru’s Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Director Dr. K.S. Ravindranath will inaugurate the programme, while Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. K.S. Sadananda will preside. The city’s well-known Fertility expert Dr. C. Sharath Kumar and Chutuku Sahitya Parishat Founder Dr. M.G.R. Urs will deliver a talk on the achievements of Dr. B.C. Roy. For details, contact: Mob.: 98804-12045.
