Social, Economic Survey: Training held for enumerators and supervisors in city
September 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With Social, Economic and  Backward Classes survey (Caste Survey), set to commence from  Sept. 22, the Permanent Backward Classes Commission had organised a day-long training for about 1,500 enumerators and supervisors, at Kalamandira here today.

 The enumerators are basically teachers and graduates who are working at Anganwadi Centres, who have been drafted to carry out the survey in Mysuru taluk.

Three Master Trainers, who were earlier imparted training by the Backward Classes Commission at Bengaluru, saw the participation of enumerators and supervisors in two batches of 750 each spread over two sessions.

Master Trainers Prakash, Revanna and Anantharam explained the modalities of carrying out the survey, questions to be asked, the documentation process and what all to be done in case houses are locked and others aspects of the survey work.

This survey is meant to gather data on the social, educational and economical status of Backward Classes in the State.

Ashappa, Asst. Commissioner of Mysuru Sub-Division, presided. Krishna Executive Officer, Mysuru Taluk Panchayat, Mahesh Kumar, Tahsildar, Mysuru Taluk and others were present.

