Mysore Palace gears up for Khas Durbar

September 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Dasara festivities from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2, the preparations at the Mysore Palace for this year’s Khas Durbar (Private Durbar) and Navaratri celebrations are in full swing.

The Private Durbar begins with titular head of Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the Mysuru-Kodagu MP, adorning the Golden Throne on Sept. 22.

The Palace authorities have already assembled the Golden Throne at the Durbar Hall and the Silver Bhadrasana has been set up Kannadi Thotti within the Mysore Palace premises.

The Khas Durbar will officially begin with the ‘Enne Shastra’ (oil bath) ceremony for Yaduveer on Sept. 22 early morning. This will be followed by attaching the Lion Head (Simhada Tale) to the Golden Throne between 5.30 am and 5.45 am. Later, between 9.55 am and 10.15 am, ‘Kankana Dharane’ will be done to Yaduveer Wadiyar at Chamundi Thotti and Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar at Vani Vilasa Devara Mane.

As part of rituals, at 11.45 am, Pattada Aane (Royal Elephant), Pattada Kudure (Royal Horse), Pattada Hasu (Royal Cow) and Camel will be brought to the Palace from Kodi Someshwara Temple and Kodi Bhyraveshwara Temple in the Palace premises, accompanied by women carrying kalasa on their heads.

Following this, Kalasa Puja and Simhasana Puja will be performed, after which Yaduveer will ascend the throne during an auspicious time between 12.42 pm and 12.58 pm. Later, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari will be taken in a procession from Chamundi Thotti to Kannadi Thotti between 2.05 pm to 2.10 pm.

Private Durbar will be held every evening from Sept. 23 to 29.

Saraswathi & Ayudha Puja

Yaduveer Wadiyar will perform Saraswathi Puja on Sept. 29 between 10.10 am and 10.30 am. The same day after the Private Durbar, he will perform Kalaratri Puja at Kannadi Thotti and Durgashtami Puja on Sept. 30.

On the day of Ayudha Puja on Oct. 1, Yaduveer Wadiyar will perform Chandi Homa at 6 am for which the Purnahuti will be held at 9.15 am. On the same day, between 7.30 am and 7.42 am, the Pattada Kathi (Royal Sword) and private weapons will be sent to Kodi Someshwara Temple along with Royal Elephant, Royal Horse, Camel through Aane Bagilu. Later, all the weapons will be brought back to the Kalyana Mantap at the Palace premises from the temple between 8 am and 8.40 am. Later, Ayudha Puja rituals will commence at Kalyana Mantap at 10.30 am after the Royal Elephant, Cow, Horse & Camel are brought to the Palace.

Following the Khas Durbar on Oct. 1 evening, Lion Head (Simhada Tale) will be removed from the Golden Throne. Later, both Yaduveer Wadiyar and Trishikha Wadiyar will untie the Kankana from their hands at puja room and perform Dastar Puja after having the darshan of Amalu Devate Amma to mark the end of this year’s Khas Durbar.

On Oct. 2 (Vijayadashami), Uttara Puja will be performed from 10 am soon after Patta Aane arrives at Palace. Following this, Yaduveer Wadiyar will go on Vijaya Yatre between 10.50 am and 11.10 am and the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari will be taken in a procession from Kannadi Thotti to Chamundi Thotti. Following this, Jumboo Savari rituals will begin at Palace premises.