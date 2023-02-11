Solo Cycle Yatra from Mysuru to Srisailam

February 11, 2023

Mysuru: T. Manjunath, a nature-lover from Mysuru has embarked on a Solo Cycle Yatra from Mysuru city to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh to create awareness among school children about the harmful effects of plastic usage.

He will also share information about the alternatives for plastic and how to use Solar Energy.

Addressing a press meet in city yesterday, Environmentalist T.G.S. Avinash said the Solo Cycle Yatra will start from Hootagalli Ganapati temple on Feb.12 at 6 am.

“Scientists have warned that we need to take good care of the world which is in Intensive Care Unit because of continuous increase in Global Warming, for the next 10 years. We all need to be more careful about our attitude towards nature and there is an urgent need to educate everyone in the society about the potential dangers and also about the safety measures that are required to be taken in this connection,” said Avinash.

Asserting that it is very important to create awareness among the people under these circumstances, he said that for this very purpose Manjunath will take out a Cycle Yatra.