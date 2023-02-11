February 11, 2023

The District Administration and the Department of Kannada & Culture are jointly organising Sri Savita Maharshi Jayanti on Feb. 14 at 11.30 am at Kirurangamadira in Kalamandira premises in city.NadojaProf.BhashyamSwamiji will grace the occasion. District in-Charge Minister S.T.Somashekar will inaugurate. MLA L. Nagendra will preside.

Mayor Shivakumar, MPs PratapSimha, V. Sreenivasa Prasad and SumalathaAmbarish, Legislators TanveerSait, S.R. Mahesh, Maritibbegowda, G.T. Devegowda, K. Mahadev, S.A. Ramdas, Dr.YathindraSiddharamaiah, C. Anil Kumar, B. Harshavardhan, Ashwin Kumar, H.P. Manjunath, H. Vishwanath, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, C.N. Manjegowda, Madhu G. Madegowda, Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations will be the guests, according to a press release from Kannada & Culture Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan.