Pre-exam training for uniform services: Application invited

February 11, 2023

The Social Welfare Department Pre- Examination Training Centre has organised a free training camp for youths who want to join the Indian Army or other uniform services (Security Force, Police Department) for the year 2022-23.Candidates belonging to SC, ST and other minority communities are eligible to apply. Free accommodation, along with coaching, will be provided for all eligible candidates.

Interested may submit applications by logging on to www.sw.kar.nic.in before Feb. 15, according to a press release.