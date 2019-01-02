Some thoughts on travel between Mysuru-Bengaluru

Sir,

Often we read in newspapers that Mysuru-Bengaluru 4-lane highway will be converted into a 10-lane highway (including 2 service roads) with so many features that are rosy and juicy to read. However, the government has no plans for its early completion and honest efforts are not being made to deliver the facility speedily and properly.

The most eye-catching feature of the road, when completed, is: You can cover the distance between Mysuru and Bengaluru in 90 minutes! This is an often heard statement. I remember hearing this even when the road was about to be converted from 2-lane into 4-lane years ago.

Travel time cannot be reduced to 90 minutes by merely increasing the number of lanes. A few years later, it may be necessary to add 2 more lanes due to exponential increase in vehicles. Increasing the number of lanes is just a part of the solution.

We must have better, other means of transport like more trains between the two cities and huge parking facilities next to Railway Stations en-route so that people can come from their places nearby, park their vehicles and take a train to reach Mysuru or Bengaluru. This will reduce the density of vehicles on the highway and also considerably solve housing problems.

The Railway line between Mysuru and Bengaluru is full of sharp curves which will not allow trains to run at a higher speed. But by running trains with engine at both ends as in local trains, the time taken to change the engine from one end to the other is minimised. Electric trains will also help to some extent. More and more efficient methods of utilising the existing facilities must be put into use. This will reduce the burden on roads.

The new 10-lane road must be barricaded on both sides so that entry into the road can be only from ramp-like roads running parallel to the highway, not perpendicular to it. Throughout, there should be no humps. Only cars, buses and trucks must be allowed to use the new highway and users of such a road will gladly pay the toll.

The service roads can be utilised by slow-moving traffic including 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, bicycles, tractors, etc. Crossing to other side shall be by using under-passes beneath the highway at regular intervals. No commercial activity should be allowed on the space adjoining the service road. They should be kept a fair distance away. Nowadays, it is common to see all kinds of shops, hotels, even temples just next to the edge of the road.

Amidst all this talk, one important thing is NICEly forgotten. Thousands of acres of land is said to have been acquired for the NICE Road between Mysuru and Bengaluru. If only this project is properly implemented, even now it can split the vehicle density on the highway. We have already seen how NICE it is to use the NICE Road to reach different parts of Bengaluru from Kengeri. Now, who has the guts to take up this matter and see that the project is implemented soon?

– R.S. Mohan Murthy, Jayanagar, 20.12.2018

