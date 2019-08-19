Southern White Rhinoceros pair arrives at Mysuru Zoo from Singapore
August 19, 2019

Mysuru: Under animal exchange programme between Mysuru Zoo and Singapore Zoo, a pair of Southern White Rhinoceros from Singapore Zoo reached Bengaluru Airport by air and then to Mysuru Zoo on Aug.12.

Two-year-old Oban and 3.9- year-old Vita Rhinos have been kept in Quarantine enclosure under observation. To guide us in introducing Rhinos to our facility, Head Keeper with more than 35 years experience Chidambaram from Singapore Zoo has accompanied Rhinos to Mysuru Zoo.

After a gap of three years, Mysuru Zoo again gets an opportunity to house and display Southern White Rhinos. In captivity, they can live up to 40 years. Both male and female will mature early and start reproducing at the age of 6-8 years in captive conditions.

Dr. K.R. Ramesh, Assistant Director & Head of the Veterinary Section and A.V. Sathish, Range Forest Officer and Head of the Animal Section, planned and arranged required logistics, according to a press release from the Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

