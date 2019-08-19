Declare flood situation in State as ‘National Calamity’: Raitha Sangha

August 19, 2019

Mysuru: The members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene visited North Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka (H-K) region and were shocked to find the conditions of the victims of the flood fury in many villages. They were all left on the streets with no shelter and have suffered huge crop losses, said Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha State President Badagalapura Nagendra.

He was addressing the media while participating in a protest near the DC Office here this morning and said that they were on a visit to these parts till Aug.15 and was stunned beyond words to see the suffering of the farmers in North Karnataka and H-K region, following heavy rains and floods.

However, so far Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not bothered to visit the flood affected areas personally, but instead sent Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to assess the situation. Neither the 25 BJP MPs of the State have thought of fighting for the cause of people of Karnataka. Thus the Centre is showing a step-motherly attitude to the people of the State, he charged.

A meeting will be called on Aug. 25 at Jhamkandi where the leaders of five districts of KRRS and two Districts of H-K region will meet and discuss the situation. If the Centre does not take any steps, then a massive agitation will be launched, he said.

The scene in South Karnataka and Mysuru region is no better, he said and demanded suitable compensation for affected people.

A compensation of Rs.10 lakh must be given to the families of farmers who have committed suicide and a government job for one of their members, Rs. 10 lakh compensation for families who have lost their houses to rebuild them were the other demands, the Raitha Sangha has demanded, said Badagalapura Nagendra.

