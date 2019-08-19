Three-day ‘Yaksha Sambhrama’ concludes

August 19, 2019

Mysuru: A three-day ‘Yaksha Sambhrama’ organised jointly by Innovative Mysuru and Department of Kannada and Culture was held at Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises here from Aug. 11 to 13.

Speaking on the occasion, Department of Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa opined that cultural programmes should not be confined to just one day but should be held frequently and called upon the cultural organisations to seek funds from the Government to organise programmes. He lauded Innovative Mysuru for promoting Yakshagana for the last 15 years in city and opined that any art should be exchanged between regions.

Inaugurating the programme, Chamarajanagar industrialist G.M. Hegde asked art patrons and art lovers to encourage Yakshagana which has a history and heritage of its own for ages.

Later members of Sri Idagunji Mahaganapathy Yakshagana Mandali presented the Yakshagana episode ‘Hidimba Vivaha’ under the direction of Keremane Shivananda Hegde. Ananta Hegde Danthali, Krishnayaji and Narasimha Hegde provided musical assistance.

G.S. Bhatta of Innovative Mysuru, Secretary Heramba R. Bhat, Dr. S.N. Hegde and others were present on the occasion.

