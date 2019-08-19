Forum Fitness Challenge held ahead of Purple Run on Sept.15

August 19, 2019

Mysuru: Mysuru’s first Fitness Challenge was held at Forum Mall in city on Aug.15.

Forum Centre City Mall, in association with Multifit, had organised the event to promote active participation of general public for the upcoming Forum Purple Run on Sept.15 which aims at creating awareness on Alzheimer’s. Proceeds from this noble cause will be donated to NIMHANS, which is working on therapeutic strategies to end this mental stigma.

This Fitness Challenge event was absolutely free and had separate men and women categories. Competitors were put to paces in qualifying rounds which included a combination of strength, agility and muscle endurance based exercises. Those with the fastest time made it to the finals and won gift hampers from Forum Centre City.

R. Abhishek and Vivin Surya were winners in the men’s category while C. Pooja, Priyanka Gopi and Sushmitha in the women’s category.

To participate in “Forum Purple Run” follow the link below: Click here to Register: https://bit.ly/2Y2zjAO or call Mob: +917624804666.

