Forum Fitness Challenge held ahead of Purple Run on Sept.15
News

Forum Fitness Challenge held ahead of Purple Run on Sept.15

August 19, 2019

Mysuru: Mysuru’s first Fitness Challenge was held at Forum Mall in city on Aug.15.  

Forum Centre City Mall, in association with Multifit, had organised the event to promote active participation of general public for the upcoming Forum Purple Run on Sept.15 which aims at creating awareness on Alzheimer’s. Proceeds from this noble cause will be donated to NIMHANS, which is working on therapeutic strategies to end this mental stigma.

This Fitness Challenge event was absolutely free and had separate men and women categories. Competitors were put to paces in qualifying rounds which included a combination of strength, agility and muscle endurance based exercises. Those with the fastest time made it to the finals and won gift hampers from Forum Centre City.

R. Abhishek and Vivin Surya  were winners in the men’s category while C. Pooja, Priyanka Gopi and Sushmitha in the women’s category.  

To participate in “Forum Purple Run” follow the link below: Click here to Register: https://bit.ly/2Y2zjAO or call Mob: +917624804666. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching