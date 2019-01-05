Sparks fly at ZP General Meeting

Mysuru: The Zilla Panchayat (ZP) General Meeting, the last one to be chaired by the outgoing President, Nayeema Sulthana, witnessed exchange of words between Congress and JD(S) members over moving adjournment motions at the ZP Hall this morning.

Soon as the meeting begun, some of the ZP members moved a total of seven adjournment motions on various issues.

But after a heated debate, only two adjournment motions were allowed — one moved by Congress member Srikrishna on the District Planning Committee and the other moved by JD(S) member Venkataswamy on ‘Arogya Karnataka’ health scheme issue.

Speaking after his adjournment motion was passed, Srikrishna wanted to know why there was no meeting of the District Planning Committee after the new JD(S)-Congress Coalition came to power in the State in May 2018.

Highlighting the significance of holding the Committee’s meetings, in which several important developmental issues can be discussed, Srikrishna urged for calling a meeting of the Committee at the earliest, as there was an urgent need for discussing developmental plans and pending projects and schemes.

JD(S) member Venkataswamy, speaking on the adjournment motion moved by him, wanted to know the status of implementation of the Government’s ambitious ‘Arogya Karnataka’ health scheme in the district.

Alleging that several private hospitals were charging exorbitantly, Venkataswamy sought to know the action taken by the officials concerned to the alleged fleecing of patients visiting private hospitals.

Demanding implementation of ‘Arogya Karnataka’ scheme in full steam in the district, the JD(S) member said that widespread awareness campaigns were needed to take this ambitious health scheme to the door step of the people.

Outgoing ZP President Nayeema Sulthana chaired the meeting. ZP CEO K. Jyothi and other officials were present.