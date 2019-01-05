MP Pratap Simha launches ‘Udyoga Mela’
Mysuru: MP Pratap Simha inaugurated an ‘Udyoga Mela’ as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) of the Union Government at Pradhan Mantri Kaushalya Kendra in Yelwal here this morning.

About 300 candidates attended the event with participation by 30 companies including Tejaswini Enterprises, Uber, Actus Infotech, Young India, Health Heal, Eureka Forbes and Reliance Mart.

Speaking on the occasion, Pratap Simha said that a Skill Development Centre would be opened in every district to enable youth to get necessary training after education to improve their employable skills. He further said that the Kaushal Vikas Yojana was launched in the district on July 27, 2017 and added that so far 856 candidates had enrolled, 738 completed training with 483 securing jobs.

Pratap Simha proposed to hold a Mega Job Mela after a month, inviting more than 150 companies to participate which would probably be attended by 10,000 candidates. He expressed a desire to invite the Union Minister for Skill Development Anant Kumar Hegde to inaugurate the programme.

Taluk BJP President Arun Kumar Gowda, Gram Panchayat Member Govindaswamy and other were present.

