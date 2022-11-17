Special voter enrolment campaign in Colleges on Nov. 22, 23
Training programme for PU and Degree College Principals and Nodal Officers held

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to make Democracy more successful, the District Administration will be conducting  ‘An hour for Democracy’, a two-day unique campaign for registration of young eligible voters in all colleges across the District on Nov. 22 and 23.

Addressing a training programme for PU and Degree College Principals and Nodal Officers at the ZP office Hall here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, referring to an Election Commission of India initiative for updating the voter list with the inclusion of all newly eligible young voters, asked the participants to ensure that the names of newly eligible voters are not left out for any reason.

Pointing out that a ‘An hour for Democracy’ campaign will be held in all Colleges on Nov. 22 and 23, he said that this will be a special voter registration drive.

The newly eligible voters can register their names through Vote helpline App in their own cell phones, he said. He called upon the Principals to motivate all eligible voters to get enrolled in the voters list and educate them on the importance of taking part in the elections for success of Democracy.

Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Election Tahsidlar Ramprasad and other officials were present.

