‘Political parties lack internal democracy’
‘Political parties lack internal democracy’

November 17, 2022

Prof. Ravivarma Kumar releases ‘Siddharamaiah-75’ book

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that political parties in India lacked internal democracy, senior lawyer and former Advocate General of Karnataka Prof. Ravivarma Kumar said that it is a matter of concern that important Laws and Acts are being passed without any debates in the Parliament.

He was speaking after releasing  ‘Siddharamaiah-75’ , a book on former CM Siddharamaiah written by Dr. Harish Kumar at a programme organised by Vicharavadi Balaga, Mysuru, at RamaGovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar here on Tuesday.

Observing that the passing of a Law that allows 10 percent reservation for economically backward sections (EWS) in the General  category  is a classic example on how such crucial Bills are passed without any debates in Parliament, Prof. Ravivarma Kumar said that the Congress which has over a century old history should make an introspection of itself and take clear decisions on crucial matters and issues. He also called upon the Congress to file a review petition in the Supreme Court on the 10 percent  EWS quota in higher education and public employment.

Pointing out that it was the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas who first introduced reservation in 1874, which became a model to the entire country, Prof. Ravivarma Kumar said that this enabled to considerably reduce the influence of Brahmins in governance.

Asserting that reservation issues must be widely discussed across political parties and Parliament, he demanded that reservation be introduced in appointment of High Court and Supreme Court Judges also.

Former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, in his address, said that Brahminism practiced by the lower castes is more dangerous than the Brahminism practiced by Brahmin community.

Alleging that communal forces were using people from lower castes to push their divisive agenda, he said that communal elements were ruling the country with dictatorship.

Senior Journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu said that many Congress leaders do not have a clear ideology. Contending that though Siddharamaiah is not an original Congressman, he has a clear cut ideology focussing on welfare and upliftment of the poor, he said adding that Rahul Gandhi is the true successor of Jawaharlal Nehru. He further said that former CM Siddharamaiah who said that his governance was based on Basavanna’s principles, is the one who is following the original ideology of the Congress.

Social activist P. Mallesh opined that Vedas and Upanishads were destroying the country. Calling upon the people to follow Buddha’s principles, he bemoaned that almost all forward castes were demanding reservation.

Accusing Prime Minister Modi of building a directionless society, he called upon the youths to fight against injustice and exploitation going on in the country.

Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagruta Vedike President K.S. Shivaram, author Dr. Harish Kumar, ‘Nele Hinnele’ organisation’s K.R. Gopalakrishna and others were present.

