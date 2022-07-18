‘Spoorthi Jatre’ showcases achievements of women industrialists, entrepreneurs

July 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Spoorthi Jatre,’ organised by Spoorthi, the women’s wing of Builders’ Association of India (BAI) on Sunday at Jayamma Govindegowda Kalyana Mantapa in Kuvempunagar, saw the unveiling of the achievements of women industrialists and entrepreneurs.

In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra who spoke after inaugurating the event, said that women are more displaying their entrepreneurship and leadership qualities and skills these days.

Observing that in the past, women used to play second fiddle to men industrialists, she said that things have changed over the years and women are becoming more enterprising and are standing up equal to men in many fields. Pointing out that it is happy to note that several industries are headed by women, she said that women should look towards reaching greater heights in both entrepreneurship and in their chosen fields.

The ‘Spoorthi Jatre’ saw a total of 53 stalls, with women entrepreneurs from Mysuru, Belur, Maddur and even distant Rajasthan taking part. A variety of handloom, readymade garments, cosmetics, fashion jewellery, home decoration articles, gift articles, pottery products, art works and other such products and articles were on display and sales at the event.

This was the seventh edition of ‘Spoorthi Jatre.’ Spoorthi Organisation President Vani Subramanya, Secretary Rathna Raj, office-bearers Rekha Yoganarasimha, Shwetha Dinesh, Madhuri Mallinath, Sandhyarani, Reena Paul, Pushpaswamy and others were present.