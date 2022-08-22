Sri Dattatreya, Sri Anaghadevi idols consecrated in Chicago

August 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The idols of Sri Dattatreya and Sri Anaghadevi were consecrated at Chicago Trinity Datta Yoga Centre on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami by Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysuru.

The idols were consecrated at the newly constructed temple at Chicago Trinity Datta Yoga Centre and the Sri Swamiji performed Nisheethi Puja and later blessed the devotees who had gathered there.

The temple has been constructed by the well-known temple architect T. Subramanian Sthapathi, proprietor of Gayathri Silpa KalaiKoodam in Chennai. Subramanian Sthapathi has over 30 years of experience in temple art and architecture and is known to have built many eye-catching and traditional temples both in India and abroad.

As part of Krishna Janmashtami, a series of cultural and spiritual programmes were held for over three days and were attended by thousands of NRIs and American devotees of the Swamiji. On Janmashtami day, a ‘Bhagavad-Gita Parayana’ was held where over 1,500 persons chanted shlokas, a record in itself.

On this occasion, Raja Krishnamoorthy of Illinois in the House of Representatives of the United States Congress handed over the Congressional Record of the consecrated idols to the Swamiji.

The Congressional Record is the official record of the proceedings and debates of the United States Congress, published by the United States Government Publishing Office and issued when Congress is in session.

After the conclusion of the Chicago event, Sri Swamiji is scheduled to visit London and meet his devotees at the Ashram there. After participating in several spiritual programmes in London, he is scheduled to return to his Mysuru Ashram on Aug. 27, stated a press release from the Ashram.