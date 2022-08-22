Photo Exhibition marks World Photography Day

August 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Photography Day celebrations, Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) photographers had organised a programme at Suchitra Art Gallery in Kalamandira premises here this morning.

A Photo Exhibition was also organised to mark the occasion.

Students from the Department of Mass Communication & Journalism of University of Mysore (UoM), led by Associate Professor Dr. M.S. Sapna participated.

Rajkumar Devaraj Urs of Wildlife Conservation Foundation shared his experiences with the audience and also gave special lecture about photography techniques to the students.

Earlier, MLAs G.T. Devegowda and L. Nagendra inaugurated the programme.

Photo Exhibition includes a few old, rare and memorable photographs of many political, social and cultural events including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations held in city on June 21. The photo expo will be open for public till 6 pm today.

Hampi’s senior photographer Shivashankar Banagar and all the MDJA photographers were felicitated on the occasion.

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar (RK) presided. Gen. Secretary M. Subramanya and others were present on the occasion.