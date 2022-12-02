Sri Ganapathy Swamiji inaugurates Global Gita Conference at Ashram

December 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Stressing on the need for having control over ‘Jnanendriyas’ (the five lower sense organs referred to as ears, eyes, nose, tongue and skin) as they often go out of our control, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Sri Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysuru, said that we should shun our egos for having a better living filled with societal purpose.

He was delivering the benedictory address after inaugurating the day-long 18th Global Gita Conference organised by International Gita Foundation Trust, Bengaluru, in association with Avadhoota Datta Peetham, at Nada Mantapa auditorium in Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road here this morning.

Observing that humans are guided by the almighty in their duties and responsibilities, Sachchidananda Swamiji emphasised on the need for educating the people on the messages sent out in the great epic Bhagavad Gita. Explaining the salient features of Bhagavad Gita, which chiefly features ‘Geethopadesha,’ where Lord Krishna advises Arjuna, he said that however, reading the epic has also resulted in the creation of some confusions in the minds of people. The Global Gita Conference is being held with an objective of making the population understand the concepts of Bhagavad Gita in a simple language, he added.

Pavagada Ramakrishna Ashrama Seer Sri Japananda Swami, who delivered a discourse, said that people have great respect for Bhagavad Gita. Stressing on the need for everyone to understand the thoughts advocated in the epic, he bemoaned the tendency of the people to perform puja to Bhagavad Gita and later keep it in the shelf in their homes, without bothering much to read and understand it in full.

He quoted an example where a Guru questioned his audience on how many people had read the Bhagavad Gita. While all the people raised their hands when questioned about reading of the 16th, 17th and 18th chapters of the epic, the Guru in order to test reality, questioned the audience on who have read the 19th chapter. Soon, all the audience blindly raised their hands. The Guru, who went into laughter, said that Baghavad Gita does not have the 19th chapter at all, which shows how hollow was the claims of the people on having read the epic.

Reiterating the need for understanding the epic especially when the world is facing a crisis on many fronts, Japananda Swamiji said that teachers should make efforts to teach Bhagavad Gita to students as an effort to make them better and responsible citizens in the future. Highlighting the salient features of the 18th chapter of Bhagavad Gita, he said that everyone should have a pure soul and genuine devotion.

Earlier, Dr. C.N. Gupta, Co-Chairperson of the Conference, welcomed and delivered the introductory address.

A slide show featuring details of all the 17 previous Global Gita conferences was screened and the guests were felicitated.

Former Bombay High Court Chief Justice Manjula Chellur, Vidwan Dr. S. Ranganath of Bengaluru, Kuppa Viswanatha Sharma of Tirupati, K.G. Raghavan, a senior advocate of Bengaluru and others were present. The conference features discourses, recitation of 18th chapter shlokas, lectures and cultural programmes.