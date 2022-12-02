No scope for Uniform Civil Code in Constitution: Former PM Deve Gowda

December 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that there is no scope for implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Constitution, JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said that he does not know what BJP would gain by introducing UCC.

Speaking to press persons at the Government Guest House here on Thursday, Deve Gowda said there is no doubt that the UCC would face severe opposition if it were to be introduced by the BJP Government. Observing that we should follow the Constitution, the former PM said that he was personally opposed to UCC.

Expressing disappointment over Prime Minister Modi’s failure to solve the Mekedatu drinking water project tussle between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he accused the BJP of having an understanding with opposition AIADMK in TN, in order to gain political mileage for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said that he would raise the Mekedatu issue during the next Parliament session.

To tour entire State

Commenting on his political activities, the former PM said that he would start campaigning for the party from next month. Noting that he would tour the entire State in the coming days to galvanise the party workers, he said that H.D. Kumaraswamy’s Pancharatna Yatra was drawing huge crowds at all places.

Stating that the party would not be scared by the financial clout or threats of Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda, the JD(S) supremo said that his party has a long list of candidates to take on Preetham.

Earlier in the day, Deve Gowda along with his wife Chennamma visited Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud and offered prayers to the deity. The former PM also offered ‘Tulabhara Seva’ (of rice and jaggery) to the presiding deity.

Speaking to presspersons at Nanjangud, Deve Gowda said he had visited the famed temple to fulfil ‘harake’, which he had vowed earlier praying for his health.

He declared that former MLA Chikkanna would contest on the party ticket from H.D. Kote and Belawadi Shivakumar from Nanjangud in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

MLAs S.R. Mahesh, G.T. Devegowda and M. Ashwinkumar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Mysuru District JD(S) President Narasimhaswamy and others were present.