BJP raising Uniform Civil Code issue to divert corruption, alleges Congress leader Ugrappa

December 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the BJP of raising Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issue in order to divert public attention from rampant corruption and maladministration, senior Congress leader and KPCC Vice-President V.S. Ugrappa said that the BJP should implement the UCC through Parliamentary discussion if it has any commitment to democracy.

Addressing a press meet at Congress Bhavan here on Wednesday, Ugrappa, who is also a former MP, alleged that the BJP was raising the Civil Code issue at a time when the Assembly polls are just a few months away.

Alleging rampant corruption even in the conduct of exams, Ugrappa maintained that there was mass copying during the just held Nursing exams in the State, in which at least Rs. 25 lakh was paid to those in-charge of each of the exam centres. However, following mass copying and corruption charges, the exams were annulled, he added.

Stating that a People Representatives Court has ordered registration of a case against Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, Ugrappa said that there are serious charges against Ministers B. Sriramulu and Anand Singh too.

Asserting that the BJP will face defeat in the forthcoming Assembly polls, he maintained that the BJP would also taste defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

‘Congress practising real Hindutva’

Coming down heavily on the RSS, Ugrappa alleged that the RSS and the BJP were the real anti-Hindu organisations. Accusing the BJP of practicing bogus Hinduism, he asserted that it is the Congress which is practising real Hindutva and not the BJP.

City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, leaders Bhaskar Gowda, Hunsur Basavanna, K. Mahesh and others were present at the press meet.