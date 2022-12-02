Organs of brain dead youth donated

December 2, 2022

Police create Green Corridor to transport organs to Bengaluru

Mysore/Mysuru: The organs of a 21-year-old youth, who had sustained serious injuries in a road accident and declared brain dead by the doctors at JSS Hospital in city, has been donated by the family members of the deceased youth, thus displaying their humanitarian concern.

S.A. Sachin, a resident of Singapura village in Pandavapura taluk, who had sustained serious injuries in a road accident on Nov. 28 was admitted to JSS Hospital here with brain haemorrhage. The doctors, who examined Sachin, informed his family members that he would not survive for long. The doctors, who counselled the family members, told them about organ donation, following which the family members gave their consent.

On Nov. 29, the doctors declared Sachin as brain dead and later harvested his (Sachin) heart, corneas, kidneys and liver and transported the heart to Vydehi Hospital, one kidney and liver to BGS Global Hospital and two corneas to Lions Hospital, all in Bengaluru to be transplanted to needy waiting patients.

City Traffic Police created Green Corridor from JSS Hospital up to Manipal Hospital junction via M.G. Road, Bannur Road, Deve Gowda Circle and Ring Road, which helped the vehicle carrying the organs pass smoothly without facing any traffic issues.

Meanwhile, the doctors and management of JSS Hospital thanked the family members of Sachin for their humanitarian gesture.