Uniform Civil Code will do justice for deprived lot: Retd. HC Judge

August 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Retired High Court Judge Justice N. Kumar asserted that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), already embedded in the Constitution, holds the potential to deliver justice to those who have suffered injustice. He criticised the spread of baseless rumours that implementing the UCC would lead to violence, asserting that such claims are unfounded and misguided.

Justice Kumar shared these views during the fourth endowment lecture titled ‘Universal Civil Code-Constitutional Order.’ The lecture was organised in honour of the founder of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, late K. Puttaswamy. The event took place at the Prof. P.M. Chikkaboraiah Auditorium of Vidyavardhaka Law College in the city yesterday.

He urged law students to delve into the subject of UCC and provide accurate information to the public. He emphasised that a comprehensive understanding of the Constitution is essential for a meaningful discourse on UCC. He lamented that many individuals selectively focus on rights while ignoring their duties, leading to misconceptions.

He underlined that the Constitution’s freedom of religion is a fundamental strength. However, women from specific communities continue to suffer due to discriminatory personal laws. He believed that the UCC has the potential to rectify these shortcomings.

He also expressed concern about the commercialisation of the legal profession, particularly the charging of exorbitant fees by advocates. He urged law students not to misuse their education for personal gain but to uphold the profession’s honour.

Justice Kumar called on current advocates to learn from the history of the Indian freedom movement and the dedication of former advocates who prioritised national interest over personal gains.

Vidyavardhaka Sangha Hon. President H.V. Gundappa Gowda, Hon. Secretary P. Vishwa- nath, Hon. Treasurer Srishaila Ramannavar, Vidyavardhaka Law College Principal Dr. P. Deepu and Legal Studies Director Prof. K.B. Vasudev were present on the occasion.

Rights and duties are two sides of the same coin. However, since the Constitution’s inception, the focus has leaned heavily towards discussing rights. The ability to demand rights is contingent upon effectively fulfilling one’s duties. Regrettably, there is a decreasing emphasis on duties in contemporary discourse. The introduction of fundamental duties by then PM Indira Gandhi during the Emergency was a commendable step, though it remains relatively obscure. Over the past 75 years, we have witnessed a preoccupation with fighting for rights while neglecting our duties. — Justice N. Kumar, retired High Court Judge