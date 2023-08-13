Geeth Sangam’s Swaradhaara enthrals audience with old Kannada, Hindi melodies
News

August 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The audience at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium in city yesterday was enthralled with the melodies of yesteryears Kannada and Hindi films, sung by a team of professional and upcoming singers ‘Swaradhaara’ presented by Kavitha Kamath’s ‘Geeth Sangam.’ Singers Kavitha Kamath, Nithyananda Kamath, Sadhashiv Shenoy, Hedatale Narayan, Dr. K.A.K. Surendran, Jayalakshmi Naidu, B.S. Kumaraswamy, M.S. Sharadamba, Dr. Ravindra Kumar, Dr. Bharath Raj and Geetha Rao performed during the programme.

Industrialist  Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, who inaugurated the programme, said that by listening to music we can lessen our sadness, anxiety and negative thoughts. “Music is a stress-buster and works as a therapy for all those who work whole day,” added Dr. Shenoy.

The musical evening featured over 20 old melodies including Kannada songs like Madhura Madhuravee Manjula Gana… from the movie Sati Sukanya, Karnatakada Itihaasadali… (Movie: Krishna Rukmini), Thai Thai Thai Thai Bangari… (Girikanye), Kaveri Yeke Oduve… (Yarivanu), Olavina Geleyane… (Naniruvude Ninagagi), Ee Bhoomi Bannada Buguri… (Mahakshatriya), Bala Bangara Neenu… (Bangarada Manushya), Beladingalondu Hennagi Bandante… (Premanubhandha) and Mellage Nade Mellage… (Choori Chikkanna) and Hindi songs like Gunguruki Tarah… from the movie Chor Machaye Shor and Aa Laut Ke Aaja Mere Meet… from Rani Roopmati.

