Craze for reels, woman ‘killed’ by hubby

August 13, 2023

Mandya: A woman’s fad for shooting video reels on cell phone has cost her life, with her suspecting husband allegedly doing her to death at Koppalu village in the district recently. The incident came to light after her body was found in Cauvery River.

Pooja (26), wife of Srinath, and daughter of Doreswamy of Koppalu is the deceased woman. Pooja and Srinath who hail from the same village, had married after courting for some time. The couple have an eight-year-old daughter.

It is alleged that, of late, Pooja was frequently doing reels only to trigger suspicion about her behaviour. It was often ending up with quarrels among the couple.

On Aug. 7, after sending his daughter to school, Srinath allegedly strangled his wife to death at home by using a chudidar veil.

Later, he also informed his father-in-law about the murder, before shifting the body on his two-wheeler, to his mother’s house in the village to avoid suspicion after his daughter’s return from the school in the evening.

Following day, on Aug. 8, Srinath with the help of his father-in-law, stuffed the body into a sack used to fill vegetables and transported it on his motorbike to River Cauvery that flows a kilometre away from their house. They later tied a boulder to the sack, before throwing it into the river.

The duo was of the belief that, the crocodiles in the water will eat the body. On Aug. 9, a forest guard noticed the body floating in the river and informed Arakere Police.

However, it didn’t take much time for the Police to identify the body as Pooja was often visiting her father’s hotel in Arakere and handling cash counter.

The Police who grew suspicious about Srinath interrogated him, for not lodging complaint even two days after his wife went missing. There were adequate clues to suspect that she may have died two days ago. The murder mystery came to light, with both Srinath and his father-in-law Doreswamy getting arrested by Arakere Police.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.