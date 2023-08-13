Ailing Subramani dies at Mathigodu Elephant Camp

August 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Subramani, the 50-year-old elephant, which was being trained in a kraal at Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Anechowkur Wildlife Division has died of illness.

On July 20, Subramani was brought out of the kraal and was being trained. He took ill and slept on Aug. 11. Though he was provided treatment, Subramani did not get up and a crane was brought to help Subramani stand up but in vain.

As Subramani could not get up, he was being treated at the spot but he breathed his last yesterday afternoon, according to Forest officials.

Post-mortem was conducted in the presence of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Conservator of Forests Harshakumar Chikkanaragunda, Hunsur Wildlife Sub-Division Assistant Conservator of Forests Dayanand, Dubare Elephant Camp Veterinarian Dr. Chittiappa, Leela Vet Hospital Surgeon Dr. Madan Kompal, Veterinarian Dr. Ramesh, Range Forest Officers and staff of the Elephant Camp.

Subramani was suffering from multi-organ failure, Osteoarthritis and Septicaemia, according to the vets, who performed the post-mortem.