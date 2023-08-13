Gruhashobhe Monsoon Shopping Fest at Exhibition Grounds till Aug. 27
Gruhashobhe Monsoon Shopping Fest at Exhibition Grounds till Aug. 27

August 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) CEO Rajesh G. Gowda and ‘Miss Karnataka 2023’ Tanishka Murthy inaugurated Gruhashobe Monsoon Shopping Festival at Dasara Exhibition Grounds on Aug. 11 in the presence of Simon Exhibitors Director Nagachandra and others.

Exhibition is a heaven for people who are on the lookout for bargains in Furniture of different varieties, electronic items, household appliances such as Solar Products, Power Saver, mixers, grinders, refrigerators, washing machine, TV, juicers, water purifiers, vegetable choppers of various makes, apart from hair dryers, hair straighteners and even body massagers that is available at the Exhibition is especially attracting the attention of consumers. For kids to enjoy, there are lots of amusement and those for foodies varieties of food delicacies are also available. Special attraction of this event is Aliens Show.

Exhibition is open to public from 11 am to 9 pm till Aug. 27.

