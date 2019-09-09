Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club election: New President, Committee for Sports Club
News

Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club election: New President, Committee for Sports Club

September 9, 2019

Mysuru: Sanjay K. Shetty was elected as the President of Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club in the elections held at the Club premises here yesterday.

A total of 489 members exercised their franchise in the election, held soon after the Annual General Meeting to elect Committee Members and office-bearers for the year 2019-2020. The Treasurer, Sunil Baliga, was elected unopposed.

The new President, Sanjay Shetty secured 267 votes while his opponent Y.P. Udayashankar polled 222 votes. For the post of Vice-President, R. Ajay Kumar Singh polled 305 votes and Hanuman Prasad secured 184 votes. M.C. Somashekar was elected as Hon. Secretary with 292 votes against his opponent M. Thirumala Babu (197 votes).

Resident Committee Members: Ashwin R. Palegar (440 votes), A.S. Balu (422), S. Audithya (412), V. Sunil (400), M. Rajendra Kumar (383), T.H. Sanjay Urs (341) and both Y.B. Ganesh and M.N. Suresh were elected unanimously as the Non-Resident Committee Members.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching