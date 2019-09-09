Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club election: New President, Committee for Sports Club

September 9, 2019

Mysuru: Sanjay K. Shetty was elected as the President of Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club in the elections held at the Club premises here yesterday.

A total of 489 members exercised their franchise in the election, held soon after the Annual General Meeting to elect Committee Members and office-bearers for the year 2019-2020. The Treasurer, Sunil Baliga, was elected unopposed.

The new President, Sanjay Shetty secured 267 votes while his opponent Y.P. Udayashankar polled 222 votes. For the post of Vice-President, R. Ajay Kumar Singh polled 305 votes and Hanuman Prasad secured 184 votes. M.C. Somashekar was elected as Hon. Secretary with 292 votes against his opponent M. Thirumala Babu (197 votes).

Resident Committee Members: Ashwin R. Palegar (440 votes), A.S. Balu (422), S. Audithya (412), V. Sunil (400), M. Rajendra Kumar (383), T.H. Sanjay Urs (341) and both Y.B. Ganesh and M.N. Suresh were elected unanimously as the Non-Resident Committee Members.