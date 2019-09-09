Modi’s skill development will boost progress: Union Minister

September 9, 2019

Mysuru: In the coming days, skill development and entrepreneurship will play a big role in the development of the country and this is a concept that Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced for the youth, said Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Foundation Course for Indian Skill Development Service Officer,’ organised by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Government of Karnataka and Administrative Training Institute (ATI) at Hemavathi Auditorium at ATI this morning.

‘India Skill Development Service’ was introduced in 2016 and the first batch of 24 young officers are being trained at ATI and once these are trained, they will make a good contribution to the society helping the youth hone their skills, he said. The aim of skill development and entrepreneurship is to remove the disconnect between demand and supply of skilled manpower, to build new skills and innovative thinking not only for existing jobs but also for jobs that are to be created, he said.

District in-charge Minister V. Somanna, who read the message sent by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, said that for the first time skill development and entrepreneurship training programme was being held in the State which is coinciding with the progress the country is making.

Later, members of the Mysuru Vehicle Repairers’ Association presented a memorandum to Minister Pandey urging him to include them in skill development training as they were already skilled force but did not have a certificate.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Secretary to Government of India Dr. K.P. Krishnan, Director General (Training), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajesh Aggarwal, Principal Secretary to Government of Karnataka, IDD (Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities) and Director General ATI Kapil Mohan, ATI Joint Director Dr. B.R. Mamatha, Secretary, Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr. S. Selvakumar, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and C.S. Niranjan Kumar and others were present.