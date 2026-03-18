SSLC exam begins

March 18, 2026

39,349 students write exam on first day under CCTV surveillance

Mysore/Mysuru: The SSLC exam (2025-26) of Karnataka State Board passed off peacefully today on the first day across the district under CCTV surveillance with no malpractices or such other incidents reported from anywhere across the district.

The first language paper (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit) was held today (10 am to 1.15 pm) and the exam will end with Social Science on Apr. 2.

As many as 39,349 students from 703 high schools had registered for the exam in the district, conducted at 136 centres spread across the district, including 43 in Mysuru city alone and the rest 93 in taluks.

The first day of the examination recorded about 1 percent abstention by regular students, according to sources.

The exam was held under CCTV surveillance, with all exam halls in centres installed with CCTV cameras and tight Police security all around the exam centres. Also, webcasting facility was set up in the Deputy Commissioner’s office, with designated officials and staff continuously monitoring the conduct of the exam in the entire district, sitting at the facility.

All the exam centres in Mysuru district were opened at 9 am, an hour ahead of the start of exam.

Health workers were deployed at all the centres for meeting any medical emergencies or for conducting health checks in case of need and ASHA workers were deputed for providing drinking water to examinee students.

The students were seen accompanied by their parents, relatives, elders and other well-wishers and many were seen giving last minute tips to their wards.

As a gesture, teachers of some schools were seen distributing flowers and sweets to students ahead of the exam at centres and in another case, the staff of a city school were reported to have applied ‘Tilaka’ on the foreheads of SSLC students.

More than 3,000 staff of the Department of School Education and Literacy were deputed for smooth conduct of the exams.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, DDPI Uday Kumar and other district officials visited some of the centres in the district and the webcasting facility at the DC’s Office for overseeing the conduct of the exam.

The Police had enforced prohibitory orders in 200 mtr. radius around all the exam centres as a measure for smooth and incident-free conduct of exams. Also, all photocopy shops, internet cafes and browsing centres in the vicinity of the exam centres, were ordered to shut down during exam hours.